Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan died on Sunday, 10 days after sustaining injuries in a fall at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said.

O'Sullivan, aged 24, who has ridden 90 winners in Ireland and five in Britain, and his mount Wee Charlie were one of three fallers at the final fence in the second race on the Feb. 6 card.

O'Sullivan was treated on the course before being airlifted to a hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

"Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital," Dr. Jennifer Pugh, Chief Medical Officer of the IHRB, said in a statement.

His family made the decision to donate his organs, Pugh said.

Michael O'Sullivan has died after a fall earlier this month at Thurles Racecourse in Ireland. Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career, and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around," Pugh added.

"The O'Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

O'Sullivan went pro in 2022, and he won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle and the Fred Winter at Cheltenham the following year.

"Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weigh room and will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him," said Darragh O'Loughlin, chief executive of the IHRB.

As a mark of respect, Sunday's fixture at Punchestown and the point-to-point fixtures in Ireland have been cancelled.