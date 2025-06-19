Open Extended Reactions

Favourite Trawlerman won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Getty

Favourite Trawlerman, ridden by William Buick, led all the way to win Royal Ascot's headline Gold Cup and make up for missing out last year on a sizzling hot Ladies Day afternoon on Thursday.

The seven-year-old 85-40 shot, runner-up last year and trained by John and Thady Gosden, comfortably beat Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois (9-4) with Dubai Future (28-1) finishing third.

The race attracted eight entries, with 2024 winner Kyprios absent after being retired in May due to injury.

First run in 1807, the showpiece race of the week is a two-and-a-half-mile marathon that ranks as one of the greatest tests of stamina in flat racing and features the best staying horses in Europe.

The Thursday of the five-day festival that starts on Tuesday is traditionally known as Ladies Day and stands out as an afternoon mixing fashion and sport on the nation's social calendar.