TORONTO -- Patches O'Houlihan, Canada's reigning horse of the year, was euthanized Thursday.

Patches O'Houlihan, ridden by Sofia Vives, held off My Boy Prince to win the Grade 2 Highlander by a neck at Woodbine Racetrack on Saturday. Patches O'Houlihan was pulled up after the race and left the track in a van for further examination.

Veterinarians determined the horse had suffered a soft tissue injury. In a statement issued by Woodbine, owner/breeder Frank Di Guilio said Patches O'Houlihan's condition worsened.

"We consulted with veterinarians and surgeons on an ongoing basis and it was determined surgery was not a viable option for a sustained quality of life," Di Guilio said. "We are going to dearly miss watching him run, as will his many fans.

"Patches O'Houlihan was an amazing animal that was beautiful both inside and out. He absolutely loved to race and possessed outstanding heart and desire, and was as honest as they come. We are deeply saddened by the loss of Patches, but we are truly blessed and grateful to be part of such a true champion.

The 5-year-old Ontario-bred horse posted a record of 13 wins and one second in 16 starts.