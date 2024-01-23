        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Breaking down the 2024 McDonald's All American Boys Game roster

          Texas commit Tre Johnson and Duke commit Cooper Flagg both land in the 2024 McDonald's All-American class. Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Paul Biancardi
            Close
            Paul Biancardi
            Basketball Recruiting
            • National Recruiting Director for ESPN.com
            • 18 years of coaching experience at Division I level
            • Former Horizon League coach of the year at Wright State
            Follow on X
          • Jeff Borzello
            Close
            Jeff Borzello
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on X
          Jan 23, 2024, 10:30 PM

          Twenty-four of the top 40 men's college basketball recruits in the 2024 ESPN 100 were named McDonald's All-Americans on Tuesday.

          Seventeen colleges (so far) were represented among the rosters, with three uncommitted players still yet to announce their college decisions.

          The top 15 prospects in the 2024 class were all named All-Americans, headlined by No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg. Five programs will feature multiple recruits in the game, with Duke, Rutgers, Kentucky, North Carolina and Alabama all having two players named to the roster.

          How good is the 2024 class of McDonald's All Americans? What will each player bring to the table at the next level? With Paul Biancardi on the East and Jeff Borzello on the West, we break down each prospect's strengths and why each is deserving of being a McDonald's All American.