MBB recruiting: Handing out superlatives on the summer circuit

Open Extended Reactions

The June-July window is always a busy evaluation period. It's also a time where prospects separate themselves from their peers and we begin to break down the classes to prepare for our updated summer rankings at the end of August.

Now that it's August, we're taking an early look at the summer's top performers by dishing out superlatives in a variety of categories. This list is fun to form and difficult to finalize. Here are 12 notable players in the senior Class of 2025, plus some quick-hitting honorable mentions.