          2025 NCAA men's basketball recruiting: Early class rankings

          Cameron and Cayden Boozer are Duke's best recruiting pick-ups in the class of 2025. Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images
          • Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff WriterNov 12, 2024, 02:45 PM
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on X

          While the 2024-25 college basketball season just got underway, coaching staffs always need to be thinking a year ahead -- and with the early signing period upon us, it's time to unveil ESPN's initial top 10 recruiting class rankings for 2025-26. It's still early in the process, but a couple of storylines are beginning to emerge:

          Duke at the top once again: The Blue Devils finished with the No. 1 class last year, and are well-positioned to end up there again. Jon Scheyer already landed five-star twins Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, as well as top-35 prospects Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.