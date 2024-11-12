Open Extended Reactions

While the 2024-25 college basketball season just got underway, coaching staffs always need to be thinking a year ahead -- and with the early signing period upon us, it's time to unveil ESPN's initial top 10 recruiting class rankings for 2025-26. It's still early in the process, but a couple of storylines are beginning to emerge:

Duke at the top once again: The Blue Devils finished with the No. 1 class last year, and are well-positioned to end up there again. Jon Scheyer already landed five-star twins Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, as well as top-35 prospects Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia.