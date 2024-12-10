Open Extended Reactions

A.J. Dybantsa, the nation's top prep basketball prospect, committed to BYU on Tuesday, a stunning decision that sends seismic waves throughout basketball in a time when the sport -- and long-time blue bloods -- grapple with a shifting recruiting landscape amid NIL, the transfer portal and the changing demands of the NBA game.

Known for his explosive athleticism and polished scoring arsenal, Dybantsa oozes NBA traits. His commitment signals a new era for the Cougars and positions him as a potential college basketball game-changer, even if his stay in Provo will be brief.

Dybantsa is one of the best prospects we've seen in years, and the NBA is in his near future.

Below, we dive into what you can expect out of Dybantsa on the court, including his strengths, weaknesses and fit with BYU. Then NBA scouts and executives evaluate the Massachusetts native and current Utah Prep star.