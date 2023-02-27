Men's March Madness 2023 schedule, sites, locations

Below is the schedule for the 2023 NCAA tournament in men's basketball -- known to many as "March Madness" -- which will tip off Tuesday, March 14, with First Four games played in Dayton, Ohio. The 2023 Final Four is scheduled for April 1 and April 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

First- and second-round NCAA cities for 2023 include Birmingham, Alabama; Des Moines, Iowa; Orlando, Florida; Sacramento, California; Albany, New York; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Regional sites for the 2023 men's tournament include Las Vegas; New York City; Kansas City, Missouri; and Louisville.

Selection Sunday will kick things off on Sunday, March 12. Complete dates and venue information for the 2023 NCAA tournament for Division I men's college basketball are below.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:

Selection Sunday: March 12

First Four: March 14, 15 -- UD Arena (Dayton)

First round: March 16, 17 -- Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Second round: March 18, 19 -- Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Sweet 16: March 23, 24 -- T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Elite Eight: March 25, 26 -- T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Final Four/National Championship: April 1, 3 -- NRG Stadium (Houston)