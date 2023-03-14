ESPN resident bracketologist Joe Lunardi has spent months considering what the 2023 NCAA tournament bracket might look like. Now that the matchups are set, he gets to consider how the field of 68 will play out.
Joey Brackets and his team have spent the hours since the bracket's release poring over the résumés of each of the 68 teams, identifying strengths, weaknesses and that one thing that might allow them to survive and advance -- or see their road to Houston for the 2023 Final Four come to an abrupt end. Where every team's journey will end, along with "eye test" ranks and the predictable and unpredictable elements each might face, is included.
Teams are organized by region, in the order the bracket is laid out, for easy use of bracket filling. Select wisely, using all the information presented herein. And as Joey Brackets might say, Happy Hoops!
Follow this link for a printable 2023 men's NCAA tournament bracket, and visit this link to fill out a men's bracket. You can find Jay Bilas' More-Than-5-Minute Bracket here.
Jump to: SOUTH | MIDWEST | WEST | EAST
SOUTH
No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide
Predictable
In Nate Oats' fourth season as coach, Alabama is a national title favorite. The Crimson Tide feature phenomenal freshman Brandon Miller and have the depth, length and skill to reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. Alabama plays at the nation's second-fastest pace, has a top-five defense and scores more than one-third of its points beyond the arc.
Unpredictable
Miller's alleged involvement in a deadly shooting near campus, and the university's handling of the situation, has created controversy amid the season in Tuscaloosa. The Tide's performance plateaued in recent weeks, and a team reliant on 3-point shots -- 47.4% of its field goal attempts -- could be in danger if that touch turns cold. Turnovers have also been an issue at times.
-- Brian Mull
By the numbers