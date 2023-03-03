This is it.

Although conference tournaments will still impact the NCAA tournament landscape, it's no secret that -- for most schools -- this is the final weekend of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season to impress the selection committee and be called on Selection Sunday.

For the teams on the bubble, a bad loss or a failure to capture a quality win could send them to the NIT. For the teams that have already locked up a bid, the weekend is a chance to win and avoid a risky first-round matchup against a talented or underrated mid-major. And for the teams looking for top seeds, it's all about strengthening their résumés so that they play as close to home as possible.

Just ask Bill Self.

No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) at No. 9 Texas Longhorns (22-8, 11-6 Big 12)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN