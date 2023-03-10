GREENSBORO, N.C. -- No. 13 Virginia has lost forward Ben Vander Plas to a season-ending injury.

The school announced Thursday that Vander Plas broke his right hand during practice the day before. The announcement came before the Cavaliers faced North Carolina in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 graduate transfer from Ohio had averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, starting the past 14 games.

The Cavaliers gave 7-foot-1 redshirt senior Francisco Caffaro his first start of the season against UNC. Caffaro is averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds.