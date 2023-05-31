UConn senior Tristen Newton, the starting point guard on the Huskies' national championship team, announced Wednesday morning that he was withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to Storrs.

Newton was one of two stay-or-go decisions that coach Dan Hurley was waiting on entering the early-entry withdrawal deadline, with potential first-round pick Andre Jackson still yet to announce.

After spending the first three years of his college career at East Carolina, earning second-team All-AAC honors as a junior, Newton transferred to UConn last spring and immediately slotted into the Huskies' lineup. He ended up starting 38 games, including all six NCAA tournament games.

Newton was crucial in the national championship game, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists in the 76-59 win over San Diego State. He also notched two triple-doubles last season, going for 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists against Buffalo and 12 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists against Marquette.

The 6-foot-5 guard finished the season averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting a career-high 36.6% from 3-point range.

With Newton back in the fold alongside Alex Karaban, Hurley is bringing back at least two starters from the title-winning team. The NCAA tournament's Most Outstanding Player, Adama Sanogo, and potential lottery pick Jordan Hawkins both entered the NBA draft.

UConn, however, is reloading via the recruiting trail. The Huskies are bringing in a top-five class featuring four ESPN 100 prospects, led by top-15 recruit Stephon Castle.