Bronny James to don No. 6 for USC basketball

Check out the top moments from Bronny James as he commits to play at USC. (1:35)

The USC Trojans have announced Bronny James' number ahead of the freshman's highly touted first collegiate basketball season.

FIRST LOOK: Bronny James will wear No. 6️⃣ for the Trojans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/FJdHXRCg9T — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 22, 2023

The number six obviously is significant in the James household. Bronny's father, LeBron James, wore the No. 6 shirt for a four-year stretch during his time with the Miami Heat, and has also now worn it for his last two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The younger James will enter his freshman campaign as one of the most well-regarded prospects in his high school class. Ranked No. 20 in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings, James is the sixth-rated point guard in the class. He joins a strong incoming class for the Trojans which includes ESPN 100 No. 1 prospect Isaiah Collier as well as four-stars Arrinten Page and Brandon Gardner.

James has drawn plaudits for his passing and defensive ability from scouts throughout his recruitment process. One of the final prospects in the class of 2023 to commit, James didn't announce he was bound for USC until May of 2023.

How long Bronny stays at USC will be a point of intrigue all season. The elder James has stated that he'd like to play in the NBA with his son. LeBron still has not made clear if he'll be returning to the NBA for a 21st season. The all-time NBA leader in points has one season remaining on his contract, and will be available as a free agent if he doesn't pick up his player option after the 2023-24 season. Bronny will be eligible to play in the NBA in the 2024-25 season.