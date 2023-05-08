When I was an assistant basketball coach at Ohio State, we recruited LeBron James until we knew his fate was the NBA. His elite skills, alpha mentality and basketball IQ were obvious.

His son Bronny, who announced Saturday he will attend USC, has developed in a more gradual way, even under the microscope of social media. I have followed and evaluated Bronny James since he was a rising freshman at Sierra Canyon High School through his last game as a senior and to this year's McDonald's All American Game. Most times his improvement was incremental and steady but at other times, it was eye-popping. Bronny had good speed, lateral quickness, and you could see his explosiveness, but as a rising senior it accelerated.

I always respected that he never allowed outside voices or the enormous pressure of being LeBron's son to weigh him down. Even more impressive is that he was dialed into each game, solely focused on his coaches, teammates and the opposition. With boisterous crowds and opponents who wanted a piece of him, he never lost his cool while keeping his intensity and a team-first approach.

Let's take a look at five things to know about Bronny's game and what kind of player USC is getting.