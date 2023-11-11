Open Extended Reactions

No. 5 Marquette's 95-65 win over Rider on Friday night in Milwaukee came at a cost.

The Golden Eagles lost reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek to injury late in the game. He hobbled off the court and into the locker room with just under 8 minutes left and did not return.

Coach Shaka Smart said the guard turned his ankle after stepping on another player's foot and will get treatment.

"We'll see how it responds," Smart said.

Kolek didn't attempt a shot until missing a layup with just under 3 minutes left in the first half. He finished with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Marquette next plays at No. 25 Illinois on Tuesday.

