SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

In a game with plenty of Florida fanfare, Montverde Academy and Columbus met in one of the top high school games of the season last Friday.

With the ESPN2 cameras watching, Montverde's Cooper Flagg -- the No. 1 recruit in the country -- put up 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Eagles routed the Explorers, 89-61. Liam McNeeley (Indiana recruit), Asa Newell (Georgia) and Robert Wright III (Baylor) all finished with double-digits in the scoring column for Montverde while 2025 ESPN 60 Cameron Boozer had 20 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Elsewhere, Prolific Prep and Link Academy, No. 2 and 3 in the rankings respectively, played at the Derek Smith Invitational over the weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 ESPN 60, led Prolific Prep to a 77-76 victory behind 28 points and eight rebounds while Texas commit and 2024 No. 3 recruit Tre Johnson scored 25 for Link Academy.

Following a weekend with plenty of action, here are the updated boys high school basketball rankings.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 7-0

2. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 10-1

3. Link Academy (Mo.) 8-1

4. Columbus (Fla.) 2-2

5. Long Island Luthern (N.Y.) 1-0

6. IMG Academy (FL) 3-1

7. Paul VI (Va.) 1-0

8. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 5-2

9. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 8-2

10. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 3-0

11. La Lumiere (Ind.) 6-1

12. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 2-0

13. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 1-0

14. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) 8-1

15. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 5-1

16. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 7-0

17. Combine Academy (N.C.) 11-1

18. Myers Park (N.C.) 3-1

19. John Marshall (Va.) 2-1

20. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 8-1

21. Grayson (Ga.) 7-0

22. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 3-0

23. Lake Travis (Texas) 13-1

24. Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) 0-0

25. Red Rock Academy (Nev.) 7-0