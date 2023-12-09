Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- USC freshman Bronny James went through his second consecutive full contact practice on Friday, completing one more hurdle before he is expected to make his season debut Sunday against Long Beach State.

Less than five months after the freshman guard suffered cardiac arrest during a USC practice, James appears poised to make his collegiate debut at the Galen Center.

"We anticipate that," USC coach Andy Enfield said after Friday's practice. "It's not my final decision. It'll be Bronny's final decision plus the doctors. But we're leaning towards that."

James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was cleared by doctors to return to basketball last week. James, 19, was hospitalized for three days in late July after suffering cardiac arrest. He underwent a procedure to treat a congenital heart defect.

Enfield said James will come off the bench and play on a minutes restriction when he returns.

"I thought he looked better today than he did yesterday," Enfield said. "His timing was very good. He still has a ways to go just because he hasn't been playing for six or seven months, but very impressive first couple of days."

On Friday, James went through full court and half court practice with the team.

"It's great to have another piece out there," said senior forward DJ Rodman. "He's going to make an immediate impact and we're looking forward to it. [In] practice, he was killing today. So it's just nice to see him [practice]."