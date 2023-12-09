LeBron James announces that he will skip a Lakers game if it coincides with his son Bronny's debut at USC. (0:25)

On Sunday, Bronny James is expected to make his collegiate debut in the USC Trojans' home game against Long Beach State.

The most expensive seats are going for $16,899 apiece on Seat Geek.

Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will start his college career six months after he suffered cardiac arrest in a team workout. The prospect of his debut has caused ticket prices to skyrocket for the matchup.

USC has announced Sunday's game at the Galen Center -- which holds a capacity of 10,258 -- in Los Angeles as a sellout.

OFFICIAL: Sunday's game against Long Beach State is SOLD OUT. pic.twitter.com/Op3gOVUosj — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 9, 2023

The secondary market, however, is producing tickets at a sky-high cost.

The tickets that cost nearly $17,000 apiece, though, are not the norm.

LeBron James is expected to attend Sunday's game along with other celebrities who could join him.

The 6-foot-3 guard is expected to contribute to a USC squad with NCAA tournament aspirations this season. He will play next to veteran guard Boogie Ellis and freshman Isaiah Collier, the projected No. 1 pick on ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft.