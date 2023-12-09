        <
          Ticket prices rise for Bronny James' expected debut

          LeBron says he'll skip Lakers game if it conflicts with Bronny's USC debut (0:25)

          LeBron James announces that he will skip a Lakers game if it coincides with his son Bronny's debut at USC. (0:25)

          • Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff WriterDec 9, 2023, 03:03 PM
          On Sunday, Bronny James is expected to make his collegiate debut in the USC Trojans' home game against Long Beach State.

          The most expensive seats are going for $16,899 apiece on Seat Geek.

          Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, will start his college career six months after he suffered cardiac arrest in a team workout. The prospect of his debut has caused ticket prices to skyrocket for the matchup.

          USC has announced Sunday's game at the Galen Center -- which holds a capacity of 10,258 -- in Los Angeles as a sellout.

          The secondary market, however, is producing tickets at a sky-high cost.

          The tickets that cost nearly $17,000 apiece, though, are not the norm.

          LeBron James is expected to attend Sunday's game along with other celebrities who could join him.

          The 6-foot-3 guard is expected to contribute to a USC squad with NCAA tournament aspirations this season. He will play next to veteran guard Boogie Ellis and freshman Isaiah Collier, the projected No. 1 pick on ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft.