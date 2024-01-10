Open Extended Reactions

When John Sanders was a kid, his father painted a Chicago sports-themed wall in their basement to show his dedication toward the Chicago Bulls and Cubs.

Now, Sanders is keeping the sports-themed basement a tradition by building his own replica of the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the home of the Duke Blue Devils.

The 🐐 basement appears to be in Tennessee 👀🫡 #StayCrazie https://t.co/GjdJtgpUZ2 — Duke Men's Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 9, 2024

Sanders, a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Trousdale County High School, built the court over the holiday break. He said the project took him 20-30 hours to complete.

Those 20-30 hours consisted of Sanders making sure the lines on the court were perfected -- he freehanded the curved lines but said the rest involved a lot of taping.

"I was working on it in between games and then usually when the kids go to bed because it was kind of hard to paint when you have toddlers running around," Sanders told ESPN.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old became a Duke basketball fan when he watched the 1994 NCAA Championship, where the Blue Devils played the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"As I grew up and figured out more about the game [basketball], I fell in love with the team [Duke] and of course, Coach K and the way he ran the program [and] coached," Sanders said.

Sanders has a construction business on the side that he runs in his free time and sees potential in building more courts in the future.

"Stuff like this is fun to do because I get to be artistic with it and put a little of your touch on it," he said.