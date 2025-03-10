Men's March Madness buzzer-beaters from the past 10 years

Open Extended Reactions

With the 2025 NCAA tournament approaching, it's the perfect time to revisit the greatest moments from past NCAA tournaments.

Recently, we examined the highest-scoring March Madness games. Now, let's relive every March Madness buzzer-beater from the past decade.

2023 Final Four: Lamont Butler, San Diego State beats FAU 72-71

Butler hit a midrange jumper as time expired, sending San Diego State to a national championship showdown against UConn and ending Florida Atlantic's season. Butler finished the game with just nine points, but he stepped up when his team needed him most. It's still one of the best moments in program history, though the Aztecs ultimately lost in the title game.

LAMONT BUTLER BUZZER BEATER!!! FOR A TRIP TO THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!! SAN DIEGO STATE WINS 72-71 OVER FAU pic.twitter.com/Fbyq3BvlYl — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) April 2, 2023

2021 Final Four: Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga beats UCLA 93-90

After UCLA's Johnny Juzang scored with 3.3 seconds remaining, Suggs took three dribbles and nailed a 40-foot buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the national championship game. Suggs finished with 16 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and a block. Though the Bulldogs lost the title game to Baylor, Suggs was drafted No. 5 overall by the Orlando Magic shortly afterward.

JALEN SUGGS WITH THE OVERTIME BUZZER BEATER TO SEND GONZAGA TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP! 😱



📽️: @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/jTjWmJ1nFX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 4, 2021

2018 round of 32: Jordan Poole, Michigan beats Houston 64-63

Poole caught the ball with 1.5 seconds left and drilled a difficult 3 with a defender in his face. After hitting the game winner, Poole and his teammates sprinted around the corner and celebrated. Poole had just five points in 11 minutes prior to the clutch basket. The Wolverines advanced to the national championship game, where they lost to Villanova.

Jordan Poole hits a three-pointer as time expires and Michigan beats Houston to advance to the Sweet 16. pic.twitter.com/KTZ9vfTgIn — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 18, 2018

2017 Sweet 16: Chris Chiozza, Florida beats Wisconsin 84-83

With four seconds remaining in this overtime thriller, Chiozza sprinted the length of the court and hit a leaning floater from the 3-point line. Chiozza finished with 8 points, 5 assists, 4 assists and a steal off the bench. Florida lost to South Carolina in the following round.

Chris Chiozza was CLUTCH 🐊🔥 pic.twitter.com/NciQ1AFTVB — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) March 1, 2023

2016 championship: Kris Jenkins, Villanova beats North Carolina 77-74

After UNC's Marcus Paige hit a double-clutch 3 to tie the game, Jenkins responded with a clutch 3 of his own. Jenkins inbounded the ball to Ryan Arcidiacono, who sprinted up court and then flipped the rock back to a surprised Jenkins (who later said he expected Arcidiacono to shoot). Jenkins drilled the championship-winning 3. Given the stakes, this is widely regarded as one of the greatest shots in NCAA tournament history.

2016: Kris Jenkins' national title-winning shot. pic.twitter.com/Izk8dkLqA2 — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSportsNFL) December 26, 2019

2016 round of 32: Bronson Koenig, Wisconsin beats Xavier 66-63

Koenig had ice in his veins against Xavier, hitting a pair of 3s in the closing seconds to help Wisconsin advance. With 11.7 seconds remaining, he made a deep 3 to tie the game at 63. Then, he drilled a fadeaway triple as time expired. "I just tried to channel my inner Steph Curry," Koenig told ESPN after the buzzer-beater. Koenig finished with 20 points and 6 3s.

2016 round of 64: Adam Woodbury, Iowa beats Temple 72-70

With one second left in overtime, Woodbury caught Mike Gesell's airball and tipped it in as time expired to send Iowa to the second round. Woodbury finished the game with 10 points and five rebounds. Iowa ultimately lost in the second round to Villanova, who went on to win the championship (thanks to Jenkins' aforementioned buzzer-beating 3).

Adam Woodbury's 3 NCAA Tournament appearances are highlighted by this buzzer-beating tip-in last year. @IowaHoops #MadAntsInMarch pic.twitter.com/CVUft3FERM — Mad Ants Basketball (@TheMadAnts) March 13, 2017

2016 round of 64: Paul Jesperson, Northern Iowa beats Texas 75-72

The 2016 NCAA tournament featured plenty of late-game heroics, as there were four buzzer-beaters that year. Jesperson's game winner was the toughest of the bunch, as it was a heave from beyond half court with 1.5 seconds remaining and multiple defenders surrounding him. Somehow, he nailed the shot, helping No. 11 Northern Iowa upset No. 6 Texas.

🚨 "NORTHERN IOWA WINS IT AT THE BUZZER!"#OTD: Paul Jesperson became a #MarchMadness legend. 😱 pic.twitter.com/RbQdugs0lG — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2021

2014 round of 64: Cameron Ridley, Texas beats Arizona State 87-85

After Texas' Jonathan Holmes clanked a shot off the backboard with three seconds remaining, Ridley hustled for the rebound, secured the loose ball and drilled a difficult layup over two Arizona State defenders. Ridley was huge for the Longhorns all game, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocks. Texas ultimately lost in the second round to Michigan.

3/20/14 - Down 61-47 w/12:11 left, #10 #ASU battled back to take a 83-82 lead with 44sec left. Then tied at 85 and Texas in possession, Cameron Ridley put back a miss at the buzzer to knock off #ASU 87-85. Jordan Bachynski: 25p/7r. Jahii Carson: 19p/9a. Marshall: 17p/7r. #ForksUp pic.twitter.com/FUbnJ9ajpv — Arizona Sports History (@AZSportsHistory) March 20, 2023

