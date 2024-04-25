Open Extended Reactions

Miami star forward Norchad Omier plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Omier, a two-time All-ACC selection, becomes arguably the top player available in the portal.

The 6-foot-7 Nicaragua native has averaged a double-double in each of his four college seasons, with 17 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season. Omier tallied 17 double-doubles in 2023-24, including 33 points and 10 boards against Notre Dame and 20 points and 17 rebounds against Stonehill. He earned second-team All-ACC honors.

As a junior, Omier helped lead Miami to the Final Four with averages of 13.1 points and 10 rebounds. A third-team All-ACC pick in 2022-23, he was one of the elite offensive rebounders in the country.

Omier began his college career at Arkansas State, winning Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2022 and earning first-team all-conference honors in both seasons with the Red Wolves.

When Omier committed to Miami in 2022, he chose the Hurricanes over Texas Tech, Florida State and Georgetown.

He's the second Miami player to transfer on Thursday, following starting guard Wooga Poplar. Poplar, a 6-foot-5 junior from Philadelphia, averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds, shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.