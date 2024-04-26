Check out Hunter Dickinson's best plays at Kansas after he announced he is returning for a fifth collegiate season. (2:00)

All-America center Hunter Dickinson announced Friday he plans to return to Kansas for his final year of eligibility, likely solidifying the Jayhawks as the preseason No. 1 team in men's college basketball.

Dickinson, a 7-foot-2 senior, has been one of the most dominant and productive big men in the country during his college career. This past season, he averaged 17.9 points and a career-high 10.9 rebounds, which ranked eighth nationally -- en route to earning second-team All-America and first-team All-Big 12 honors.

He produced huge single-game performances, going for 27 points and 21 rebounds against Kentucky; 17 points and 20 rebounds against Tennessee; and 30 points and 11 rebounds against TCU. Dickinson also finished with 19 points, 20 boards, five assists and four blocks in Kansas' first-round NCAA tournament win over Samford. He had 17 double-doubles on the season.

Dickinson spent three seasons at Michigan before transferring last spring and joining Bill Self's program in Lawrence. He was a second-team All-American as a freshman in 2021 and averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks and shot 57% from the field in 94 games with the Wolverines.

His return comes on the same day Kansas reeled in Alabama transfer Rylan Griffen, its fourth transfer addition of the offseason. Griffen joined Zeke Mayo (South Dakota State), Riley Kugel (Florida) and AJ Storr (Wisconsin) in the Jayhawks' star-studded portal class.

Dickinson and the incoming transfers will team with returning starters Dajuan Harris Jr. and K.J. Adams in an experienced and balanced rotation. Self also brings in top-50 recruits Flory Bidunga and Rakease Passmore.

Kansas entered last season at No. 1 in the preseason AP poll, but the Jayhawks' lack of depth and consistent shooting ultimately doomed their national championship hopes.