Florida Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden is the subject of a Title IX investigation following allegations of sexual harassment, stalking and cyberstalking from multiple women, including students, according to a complaint sent anonymously to Gainesville media outlets and later obtained by ESPN on Friday.

Florida received a formal Title IX complaint against Golden on Sept. 27 that includes allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking, The Alligator, the university's independent student newspaper, first reported.

Golden, a 39-year-old married father of two young boys, aimed these behaviors toward Florida students and former students, according to the Title IX complaint, which was also obtained by WCJB TV20 in Gainesville.

The Title IX complaint includes allegations that Golden sent photos and videos of his genitalia, made unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requested sexual favors.

On multiple occasions, Golden allegedly took photos of women walking or driving -- or their cars in various locations -- and then sent those photos to the subjects of the photos. He also allegedly showed up to locations where he knew the women would be, according to the Title IX complaint.

University spokeswoman Cynthia Roldan Hernandez denied a request Friday to provide a copy of the complaint and declined to answer any questions about Golden. Hernandez said that in order to "comply with federal law" the university could not confirm or comment on any Title IX complaint.

Title IX is regulated by the U.S. Department of Education. ESPN confirmed with federal education officials Friday that a school can disclose whether an employee has been accused of sexual harassment in a Title IX complaint if such disclosure is required under another federal or state law.

Florida's state public records law would determine what the school has to release, and Michael Barfield, director of public access with the Florida Center of Government Accountability, wrote that he wasn't aware of "any statutory exemption under Florida law that shields Title IX complaints as a public record." Even if some information is exempt, he wrote, it would not allow officials to withhold the entire document.

Florida hired Golden in 2022 to replace Mike White, initially giving him a six-year, $18 million contract. Golden and the school agreed in March to a two-year extension, tying him to the school through the 2029-30 season on a deal that tops $4 million per season.

Prior to arriving at Florida, Golden had previously spent three seasons as the head coach of San Francisco, leading the Dons to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1998. Golden was also an assistant under Kyle Smith at USF for three seasons after two seasons apiece at Auburn and Columbia.

Golden is 42-29 in two-plus seasons in Gainesville.

This is the third set of serious allegations against a head coach during athletic director Scott Stricklin's eight-year tenure.

Stricklin forced women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer to resign in 2021 amid allegations he verbally, physically and mentally abused players and staff members.

Less than a year later, Stricklin fired women's soccer coach Tony Amato amid an investigation into the coach's comments and behavior regarding players' eating habits and body shapes. Amato was fired without cause one year into a six-year contract, leaving the Gators on the hook for roughly $1.125 million.

ESPN's Paula Lavigne and The Associated Press contributed to this report.