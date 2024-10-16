Open Extended Reactions

It's never too early to project the conference player of the year races in men's college basketball. Every league features a collection of strong candidates. What do most of them lack? Consistency.

Between all the changes wrought by graduation and the chaos created by the transfer portal this offseason, not to mention major coaching changes and conference realignment, only two reigning conference players of the year have returned to the same teams and leagues they played for a season ago: North Carolina's RJ Davis (ACC), and Grand Canyon's Tyon Grant-Foster (WAC).

That's what makes this 2024-25 season so fascinating. The vast majority of the now-31 Division I men's conferences will feature fresh faces when the annual honors are announced at the end of the season. (Rest in peace -- for now -- to the Pac-12, which will reassemble and boast a respectable stable of teams including powerhouse Gonzaga. Eventually.) From the America East Conference all the way down to the Western Athletic Conference, however, the battle for top player will continue all season.

Let's take a look at the top player of the year candidates for every conference, and their top competition.

America East Conference

Earl Timberlake, Bryant Bulldogs

Timberlake, who was named to the All-America East first team last season, is looking to take a step forward to win the top honors this season. Against a top-10 Florida Atlantic squad last season, the 6-foot-6 guard finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks. If he can notch more of those kinds of performances this season, he could help Bryant reach the NCAA tournament for the second time in three years.

Top competition: Shamir Bogues, Vermont Catamounts (11.3 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.9 SPG in 2023-24)

American Athletic Conference

Yaxel Lendeborg, UAB Blazers

The 6-9 forward led his team to the AAC tournament title and the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, averaging 12.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in the postseason. Next up for Lendeborg: leading the Blazers to win their first regular-season conference title since 2016.

Top competition: PJ Haggerty, Memphis Tigers (21.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG at Tulsa in 2023-24)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Cooper Flagg, Duke Blue Devils

If there were any doubts about Flagg's ability to live up to the hype surrounding his status as the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the 6-9 phenom's incredible performance in a scrimmage against the U.S. men's team before the Paris Olympics neutralized them. It appears Flagg is the real deal, and destined for a stunning debut -- and season.

Top competition: RJ Davis, North Carolina Tar Heels (21.2 PPG, 40% from 3 in 2023-24)

ASUN Conference

Jacari Lane, North Alabama Lions

During conference play last season, the 6-foot guard connected on 39% of his 3-point attempts and 82% of his free throws. On the whole season, he averaged 14.7 points. That performance helped him secure a spot on the All-Atlantic Sun first team. He's the only returnee from that group of ASUN standouts.

Top competition: Devontae Blanton, Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14.7 PPG, 1.1 SPG in 2023-24)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis Billikens

The viral star of 2023-24 who earned the nickname "Cream Abdul-Jabbar" as he led Indiana State to the NIT championship game, followed his head coach Josh Schertz to the Billikens in the offseason. The 6-10 center averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 39% from the 3-point line last season, enough to put him on the All-MVC first team, the MVC championship tournament team and the NIT all-tournament team. He's looking to move up in his first year in the A10.

Top competition: Max Shulga, VCU Rams (14.0 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 41.5% from 3 in 2023-24)

Big East Conference

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton Bluejays

Last season, the 7-footer won his third consecutive Big East defensive player of the year award after averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocked shots. Winning the Big East regular-season title over two-time defending champion UConn would be a tall task any Big East team, but Kalkbrenner's return for another season gives the Bluejays a real shot.

Top competition: Alex Karaban, UConn Huskies (13.3 PPG, 38% from 3 in 2023-24)

Big Sky Conference

Brandon Whitney, Montana Grizzlies

Although Whitney (10.3 PPG, 41% from 3) couldn't get his team past rival Montana State in the Big Sky tournament championship game, the 6-1 guard made 62% of his shots inside the arc across the tournament. He's going to be a force in the conference this season.

Top competition: Brian Goracke, Montana State Bobcats (13.5 PPG, 37% from 3 in 2023-24)

Big South Conference

Kezza Giffa, High Point Panthers

Giffa is one of four returning starters for a Panthers team that won the Big South's regular-season title. The 6-2 guard -- who scored 32 points in the conference tournament championship game loss -- and teammate Kimani Hamilton are the only players from last season's All-Big South first team who returned this season, but Giffa gets the nod for the award.

Top competition: Kimani Hamilton, High Point Panthers (14.9 PPG, 7.2 RPG in 2023-24)

Big 12 Conference

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas Jayhawks

Dickinson is the anchor of a Jayhawks team that is the preseason No. 1 team. Last season -- his first with the Jayhawks -- the 7-1 star averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and notched second team AP All-American honors.

Top competition: Tamin Lipsey, Iowa State Cyclones (12.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.7 SPG, 39% from 3)

Big Ten Conference

Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers

With two-time Wooden Award winner Zach Edey now in the NBA, Smith (12.0 PPG, 7.5 APG, 5.8 RPG, 43% from beyond the arc last season) is now the leader of a retooled Boilermakers squad that should still compete for the title in the expanded, 18-team Big Ten.

Top competition: Airious "Ace" Bailey, Rutgers Scarlet Knights (freshman, projected top-five pick in 2025 NBA draft, per ESPN)

Big West Conference

TY Johnson, UC Davis Aggies

The 6-3 guard registered five games last season with 30 or more points. This season, the All-Big West second-team selection could build on that effort as the new star of the team that lost three starters. The Aggies will need a big season from Johnson to compete in the conference race.

Top competition: Justin Hohn, UC Irvine Anteaters (12.6 PPG, 38% from 3 in 2023-24)

Coastal Athletic Association

Ante Brzovic, Charleston Cougars

Brzovic, a 6-10 center and the only returnee from last season's All-CAA first team, made 67% of his shots inside the arc last season, which helped the Cougars win the league's tournament title and outscore Alabama in the second half of their 109-96 loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Could he do one better this season?

Top competition: Derrin Boyd, Charleston Cougars (17.6 PPG, 44% from 3 at Lipscomb in 2023-24)

Conference USA

Daniel Batcho, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

The 6-11 center, who averaged 15.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks last season, was rated as an "excellent" offensive player, especially in pick-and-roll situations and fast breaks, per Synergy Sports. He's back to build on last season's All-Conference USA first-team effort.

Top competition: Lamar Wilkerson, Sam Houston Bearkats (13.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG in 2023-24)

Horizon League

Jalen Jackson, Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Jackson, a 6-2 guard who averaged 15.7 points and connected on 41% of his shots from beyond the arc last season, might face some stiff competition for the Horizon League's player of the year race from a number of directions, including ... his teammate Rasheed Bello (14.9 PPG in 2023-24).

Top competition: Brandon Noel, Wright State Raiders (14.5 PPG, 40% from 3 in 2023-24)

Ivy League

Xaivian Lee, Princeton Tigers

A unanimous All-Ivy League first-team selection last season, Lee (17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG) withdrew his name from the NBA draft to return to Princeton for another college season. Which makes the 6-3 guard one of the anchors of a competitive Tigers team seeking its third NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.

Top competition: Caden Pierce, Princeton Tigers (16.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG in 2023-24)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac Bobcats

Monroe, who previously went by the name Amarri Tice, earned the MAAC's official preseason player of the year nod after averaging 12.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals last season. During his team's five-game winning streak in March, he made 63% of his shots inside the arc.

Top competition: Dejour Reaves, Iona Gaels (14.9 PPG, 38% from 3 at Northern Colorado in 2023-24)

Mid-American Conference

Anthony Pritchard, Central Michigan Chippewas

Pritchard (12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.7 APG) earned a spot on the all-MAC first team last year after finishing in the top 40 nationally in assist rate, per KenPom. But his previous three seasons have also been affected by injury. What can a healthy Pritchard do? We might just find out this season.

Top competition: Payton Sparks, Ball State Cardinals (13.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG at Ball State in 2022-23 before playing at Indiana in 2023-24)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Bryce Harris, Howard Bison

Toward the end of his team's First Four game against Wagner in March, Harris (16.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 38% from beyond the arc) scored to cut his team's deficit to one point. The Bison still lost the game, but the 6-4, All-MEAC first-team guard showed the promise that has positioned him now to lead Howard back to the NCAA tournament.

Top competition: Martaz Robinson, Delaware State Hornets (15.9 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.0 SPG in 2023-24)

Missouri Valley Conference

Duke Deen, Bradley Braves

The mass exodus at Indiana State in the offseason has opened a path for both Deen and Bradley to collect multiple honors in the MVC this season. The 5-8 guard averaged 13.9 points and connected on 38% of his 3-point attempts last season -- an effort that helped him earn a spot on the All-MVC first team.

Top competition: JaCobi Wood, Murray State Racers (12.5 PPG, 4.1 APG, 37% from 3 in 2023-24)

Mountain West Conference

Tyson Degenhart, Boise State Broncos

Degenhart is back after an All-Mountain West first-team effort that ended with a trip to the NCAA tournament. If the 6-8 forward, who averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, can find his 3-point stroke again, Boise State could be a postseason spoiler.

Top competition: Donovan Dent, New Mexico Lobos (14.1 PPG, 5.4 APG, 38% from 3 in 2023-24)

Northeast Conference

Jordan Jones, Central Connecticut Blue Devils

After a 4-7 start last season, Central Connecticut roared back to a 15-3 finish in its next 18 games, securing a share of the NEC regular-season crown. Jones, a 6-foot guard, averaged 13.1 points in one of the best midseason turnarounds in 2023-24.

Top competition: R.J. Greene, Wagner Seahawks (8.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG in 2023-24)

Ohio Valley Conference

KK Robinson, Little Rock Trojans

The 6-foot guard put together one of last season's greatest shifts, shaking off a shooting slump to help his team win a share of the OVC regular-season title. Robinson went 8-for-44 from beyond the arc in nonconference play -- then made 40% of the same shots (34-for-86) in league action, ultimately finishing the season averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Top competition: Ray'Sean Taylor, SIU Edwardsville Cougars (13.6 PPG, 36.7% from 3 in 2023-24)

Patriot League

Matt Rogers, American University Eagles

Rogers, a 6-9 forward, boasted one of the most impressive stat lines among big men last season, when he earned All-Patriot League first-team honors. He averaged 16.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, but he also made 37% of his 3-point attempts and 57% of his shots inside the arc.

Top competition: Tyler Whitney-Sidney, Lehigh Mountain Hawks (15.2 PPG, 1.0 SPG in 2023-24)

Southeastern Conference

Mark Sears, Alabama Crimson Tide

Along with RJ Davis and Hunter Dickinson, Sears (44% from 3) is one of America's top returning players. In the Tide's Final Four loss to UConn in April, he finished with 24 points (3-for-6 on 3-pointers). He once again leads an Alabama team that finished the 2023-24 season second in adjusted offensive efficiency per KenPom and could enjoy similar success this season.

Top competition Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M Aggies (19.1 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.5 RPG in 2023-24)

Southern Conference

Corey Tripp, Wofford Terriers

The 6-3 guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists, a stellar outing for a Terriers team that finished with a middle-of-the-pack record (10-8) in SoCon play. This season, however, they return more talent than any other team in the conference, positioning them -- and Tripp -- to dominate in 2024-25.

Top competition: Honor Huff, Chattanooga Mocs (17.4 PPG, 38% from 3 in 2023-24)

Southland Conference

Christian Shumate, McNeese Cowboys

The 6-6 forward helped Will Wade reach 30 wins in his first season as head coach of the Cowboys -- a stretch that included a 25-1 rally over the final 26 games before the NCAA tournament. This season, Shumate (12.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.4 BPG) will attempt to lead McNeese to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances for the first time.

Top competition: Sincere Parker, McNeese Cowboys (15.9 PPG, 43% from 3 at Saint Louis in 2023-24)

Summit League

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

ORU finished 12-19 in Russell Springmann's first season after taking over for Paul Mills, who left to coach Wichita State. But McBride (19.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 39% from the arc), a 6-1 guard, was a bright spot, and should help the Golden Eagles drastically improve this season.

Top competition: Jamar Brown, Kansas City Roos (15.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG in 2023-24)

Sun Belt Conference

Kobe Julien, Arkansas State Red Wolves

Julien led Louisiana last season with 15 points in a loss to Arkansas State in the Sun Belt tournament. Now, he's taking his skills (17.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG) to those Red Wolves, who finished 61st in adjusted offensive efficiency last season, per KenPom.

Top competition: Taryn Todd, Arkansas State Red Wolves (12.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG in 2023-24)

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Kintavious Dozier, Grambling Tigers

In a 78-50 loss to top-seeded Purdue in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Dozier earned national acclaim and respect with his 16-point effort. Now, Dozier (13.0 PPG) is back after helping the Tigers go dancing for the first time as a Division I team in 2023-24.

Top competition: TJ Madlock, Alabama State Hornets (15.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 2.3 APG in 2023-24)

Western Athletic Conference

Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon Lopes

The 6-7 forward is the only reigning player of the year to return to the same team in Division I college basketball and be the favorite to win the award again. If he can duplicate last season's effort (20.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.5 BPG), he probably will.

Top competition: Freddy Hicks, Tarleton State Texans (11.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.1 APG at Arkansas State in 2023-24)

West Coast Conference

Graham Ike, Gonzaga Bulldogs

During his team's run to the Sweet 16 last season -- where the Bulldogs lost to Purdue 80-68 -- Ike averaged 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. His performance sets up a breakout season in a league that has added ex-Pac 12 members Oregon State and Washington State as "affiliate" members. Also of note: the 6-9 forward made 37% of his 3-point attempts last season.

Top competition: Augustas Marciulionis, Saint Mary's Gaels (12.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG in 2023-24)