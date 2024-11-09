Open Extended Reactions

After Duke star Cooper Flagg wrestled with cramping issues in a win over Army, coach Jon Scheyer said he is "not happy" and wants answers.

Flagg, the projected consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Duke's 100-58 victory over Army on Friday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. But the young star missed most of the second half because of cramping issues.

Scheyer opened his postgame news conference with a promise that he would convene with the team's training staff to solve the issue.

"We've got to help him," Scheyer said. "We've got to help him. I'm not happy about it, for him. We've got to help him. And we will. Right after [Friday's game], I can promise you I'm going to be meeting [with the team's training staff]. I don't care if it's all night. We can't have that happen. Bottom line."

Flagg, whom LeBron James has called the future of the NBA, had a dominant first half before he struggled with cramps. It's the second time in three years that a top Duke freshman has had those issues.

At the start of the 2021-22 season, cramping problems forced former Duke star Paolo Banchero to miss portions of his team's matchups against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in Chicago and a Las Vegas showdown with Chet Holmgren and Gonzaga before Thanksgiving that year.

Duke turned to a scientist who conducted a sweat test on Banchero to help him address the issue. Following that assessment, Banchero began to drink a special fluid called BOA during games to prevent cramps after those early challenges.

In the second half on Friday, Flagg limped to the bench and grabbed a bottle of Gatorade before he sat down. He missed most of the second half.

Scheyer said the cramping issues disrupted Flagg's rhythm, and he doesn't want the problem to hinder him going forward.

"I thought he had it going, too," Scheyer said about Flagg's effort prior to the cramping problems. "That first half, he was really controlling the whole game with his rebounding, his passing, his playmaking, his scoring. He was assertive shooting the ball."