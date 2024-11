Former Duke star Kyle Singler's cryptic Instagram post saying he fears for his life has drawn an outpouring of concern and support from former teammates and others.

Singler, 36, spoke slowly and was shirtless in the short video, which was posted Tuesday morning.

"I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example," Singler said. "And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I'm going to be someone that's going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I'm only trying to be helpful.

"I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly."

The video cut off abruptly after about 90 seconds. It was shared more than 1,200 times in the 12 hours after it was posted.

Several NBA players responded.

Kevin Love of the Miami Heat wrote, "I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please."

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas said: "Here for you bro! Always and forever."

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond added, "You aren't alone brother! I'm here for you."

Many of those who responded included Duke men's basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.

The National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday it has connected with Singler's family.

"We are in contact with Kyle's family," Sarah Houseknecht, a spokeswoman for the NBPA, said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. "As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge."

Singler was on Duke's 2010 national championship team and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA tournament.

He posted another video Tuesday afternoon. He repeated grievances from the first post but seemed more stable.

Singler was the 33rd pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.