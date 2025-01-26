Paul George leaves in the second quarter of the 76ers' win with a pinky injury. (0:17)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George exited in the second quarter of Saturday's 109-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls and did not return after jamming his left pinkie.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said George was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday to test for any further damage.

George's finger bent backward while attempting to grab the ball over Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the second quarter. George did not play the final five minutes of the first half and shortly after he did not take the court to begin the third quarter, the Sixers ruled him out for the rest of the game. He played 13 minutes and went 3-of-6 from the field with nine points.

The Sixers were already without star Joel Embiid, who has not played since Jan. 4 because of a knee injury.

Philadelphia arrived in Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back and after a 132-129 upset win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at home Friday, which ended a seven-game losing streak. George scored 30 points Friday before appearing in a back-to-back for the first time in two weeks.

With Saturday's win, the Sixers pulled closer to the Bulls in the race for the final Eastern Conference postseason spot. Philly trails Chicago by one game for the No. 10 seed, which is part of the play-in tournament.

"We're piecing it together the best we can," Nurse said afterward.