Unhappy with his status with the Phoenix Suns, center Jusuf Nurkic said he hasn't spoken with head coach Mike Budenholzer in two months, going so far as to say the two "don't have a relationship."

Nurkic, who started 23 games this season before being moved to the bench earlier this month, has not played since Jan. 7. He said Budenholzer didn't tell him he would sit out a Jan. 9 game against the Atlanta Hawks, and Saturday's 119-109 win over the Washington Wizards marked the ninth consecutive game he has missed.

"We don't have a relationship," Nurkic said of Budenholzer, according to the Arizona Republic. "So, it's fine. For me, just be a pro and do the best I can. Work and stay ready for whatever might be, but there is no chaos or bringing that to this team. They already have plenty of it. Trying to be as professional as I can and work my ass off for something else."

Nurkic, who is averaging 8.6 points and 9.2 rebounds, was replaced in the starting lineup by Mason Plumlee when the Suns played at the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 6. It was his first time coming off the bench since the 2016-17 season, when he played for the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic became the starting center.

"It's hard to understand why," Nurkic said about Budenholzer moving him to the bench. "As you know, I try to do whatever they want from me. I play my role or whatever, but at the end of the day, it's the NBA."

With Nurkic out, Budenholzer has used three other centers in his rotation, including Plumlee and Nick Richards, whom the Suns acquired in a Jan. 15 trade. Richards has started the past three games and had 20 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday's win. Rookie Oso Ighodaro has also gotten minutes off the bench.

Budenholzer addressed Nurkic's remarks after Saturday's game.

"It's never easy in this league, Budenholzer said. "He hasn't played. I'm sure he's frustrated, so I respect that."

He added: "There's been conversations that have been had. There's been communication, but you know, we got three or four guys who play the same position. We're gonna go with who gives us our best chance. You've gotta earn your minutes, and that's been communicated."

Nurkic said he has nothing against the Suns' other big men.

"I'm glad Bud find somebody who he like he can play," Nurkic said of Richards. "I think that's refreshing for him to rotate four centers. I think that's something that's sustainable and that's the NBA. I have nothing against Nick. Any way I can help, but I'm glad they found someone who they want to play."

Shipped to Phoenix in a three-team trade before the 2023-24 season, Nurkic started 76 games that year, averaging 10.9 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Despite his situation, Nurkic said he believes he will be with the Suns after the Feb. 6 trade deadline but added that he will be prepared if he is moved.

"One door close, another will open eventually, sooner or later," Nurkic said.

He added: "It was what it is. Life is not fair."