Top-10 prospect Chris Cenac Jr., the No. 1 center in the 2025 class, has committed to Houston -- becoming the program's highest-ranked recruit in the modern era and giving the Cougars the No. 2 recruiting class in the country.

Cenac chose the Cougars over a final list that also included LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky and Tennessee. Home-state option LSU was strongly in the mix for much of Cenac's recruitment, while Kentucky made a push in the summer and Tennessee tried to close the gap in recent weeks.

But Houston has been in a strong position for Cenac for much of the fall, and the big man's relationship with head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Quannas White was a key factor.

"I built a great relationship with Coach Sampson, Coach White and the rest of the staff. They have a plan to develop me, and I trust them," Cenac told ESPN. "I know Coach Sampson is going to coach me hard. I want that and I need that. I am a coachable player. People see Coach Sampson only on the court -- he has a good sense of humor, and he is really a funny guy."

Cenac is shaping up to be a projected lottery pick in the 2026 mock draft.

"I want to go to a winning program and produce to help them win even more," Cenac said. "At the same time, they can help me develop my game for the next level after Houston."

A 6-foot-10 center, Cenac had a breakout spring on the Puma Pro16 circuit and then backed it up by dominating at the USA Basketball under-17 minicamp and NBPA Top 100 camp. He made the U17 national team and helped lead the U.S. to a gold medal at the FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 8.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in seven games off the bench.

Cenac owns a 7-4 wingspan that allows him to contest shots, block shots and gain deflections. Offensively, he produces inside and out with back-to-the-basket moves, footwork and an effective jump hook. He also has an impressive face-up game, comfortable out to the 3-point line. He already shows the rim-running, mobility, shot-blocking and touch of today's modern big man.

Ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 100, Cenac becomes the Cougars' highest-ranked recruit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007. With him in the fold, Houston now has the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, behind only Duke. Cenac joins a group that already includes top-25 guards Isiah Harwell (No. 14) and Kingston Flemings (No. 21) and four-star guard Bryce Jackson.