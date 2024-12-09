Open Extended Reactions

Tennessee is the new No. 1 in men's college basketball after a massive shakeup in the AP Top 25.

The Vols received 58 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday to reach No. 1 for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Tennessee climbed two spots from last week after Kansas lost twice and Auburn fell to No. 4 Duke. The Tigers remained No. 2 and received three first-place votes.

No. 3 Iowa State had one first-place vote and climbed three places from last week for its highest ranking since 1956-57. Kentucky rounded out the top five.

AP men's college basketball poll First-place votes in parentheses. Team Record 1. Tennessee (58) 8-0 2. Auburn (3) 8-1 3. Iowa State (1) 7-1 4. Duke 7-2 5. Kentucky 8-1 6. Marquette 9-1 7. Alabama 7-2 8. Gonzaga 7-2 9. Florida 9-0 10. Kansas 7-2 11. Purdue 8-2 12. Oregon 9-1 13. Oklahoma 9-0 14. Michigan 8-1 15. Houston 5-3 16. Clemson 9-1 17. Texas A&M 8-2 18. UConn 7-3 19. Mississippi 8-1 20. Wisconsin 8-2 21. Michigan State 8-2 22. Cincinnati 7-1 23. San Diego State 6-2 24. UCLA 8-1 25. Mississippi State 8-1

In all, 14 ranked teams lost last week, including six schools in the top 10; Kansas and then-No. 11 Wisconsin lost twice. Only two teams -- Auburn and No. 12 Oregon -- remained in the same poll spots they were a week ago, and the volatility saw five teams jump into the rankings.

Tennessee (8-0) is off to its best start since opening the 2000-01 season 9-0 and is No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. The Vols are also second in the KenPom ratings, ranking second in defensive efficiency and ninth in offensive efficiency despite losing four starters from last year's SEC championship team. Tennessee beat Syracuse 96-70 in its only game last week.

Kansas had been No. 1 since the preseason poll, before losing 76-63 to Creighton and 76-67 to rival Missouri. The losses dropped the Jayhawks to No. 10.

Auburn had been poised to move into the No. 1 spot for the first time since 2021-22 but lost 84-78 at Duke before beating Richmond.

Iowa State had its highest preseason ranking at No. 5 after reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 a year ago. The Cyclones lost by two to Auburn in the Maui Invitational but have since reeled off four straight wins.

Iowa State blew out Jackson State 100-58 in its only game last week, before facing rival Iowa this week.

Huskies rebound

Two-time reigning national champion UConn nearly dropped out of the poll last week following a 0-for-3 run in Maui. The Huskies bounced back nicely, picking up impressive wins over Baylor and Texas to move up seven spots in this week's poll to No. 18.

"Maybe the people with the shovels and the dirt, maybe they were too quick to grab the shovel and throw the dirt on us," UConn coach Dan Hurley said.

Rising and falling

Oklahoma had the biggest jump within this week's poll, climbing eight spots to No. 13 after beating Georgia Tech and Alcorn State. Duke and No. 17 Texas A&M each moved up five spots.

Kansas had the biggest drop, followed by No. 20 Wisconsin, which fell nine spots. No. 22 Cincinnati dropped eight places.

In and out

Multiple teams moved in and out of this week's poll.

No. 14 Michigan is ranked for the first time in nearly three years after tight wins over Wisconsin and Iowa. Under first-year coach Dusty May, the Wolverines have won seven straight.

No. 16 Clemson is ranked for the first time this season, following wins over Kentucky and Miami. No. 21 Michigan State, which beat Nebraska and Minnesota, also joined the rankings.

No. 24 UCLA is ranked for the first time since the preseason poll following wins over Washington and Oregon. No. 25 Mississippi State is back in the poll after blowing out Pittsburgh 90-57 and beating Prairie View A&M.

Baylor, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Illinois and North Carolina dropped out of the rankings.

Conference watch

The SEC led all conferences with nine ranked teams, followed by the Big Ten with six and the Big 12 with four. The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big East each had two ranked teams, while the West Coast and Mountain West conferences had one each.