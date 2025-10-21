Men's NCAA basketball conference player of the year picks

SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah, Daymeon Fishback and Pat Bradley go around the conference to highlight some of the best transfers looking to do some damage in the SEC. (1:59)

In the months ahead, the top men's college basketball talents will fight to secure player of the year honors in their respective conferences.

Who is most likely to battle for those rights is more apparent in the major conferences. Duke's Cameron Boozer and NC State's Darrion Williams are candidates in the ACC. Donovan Dent, the UCLA star who transferred from New Mexico, could push Purdue's Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn in the Big Ten. Kentucky's Otega Oweh and Florida's Alex Condon lead a crowded field of candidates for individual honors in the SEC. And BYU's AJ Dybantsa and Kansas' Darryn Peterson could compete for Big 12 -- in addition to the No. 1 spot in the 2026 NBA draft.

But those leagues shouldn't get all of the buzz; these races are intriguing in every conference. That's why we're here to identify the strongest candidates -- and their top competition -- in all 31 conferences entering the 2025-26 season.

Note: Stats are from 2024-25 season unless otherwise noted.

America East Conference

TJ Hurley, Vermont Catamounts

Until last season, Vermont had lost just 13 conference games since the start of the 2016-17 season on its way to an eight-year run as regular-season champion in the America East. This season, Hurley aims to help the Catamounts start a new streak finishing second in the standings last season. The 6-foot-5 guard, who averaged 15.8 points and connected on 38% of his shots from beyond the arc, was an All-America East selection a year ago.

Top competition: TJ Long, Vermont (11.1 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.3 SPG)

American Conference

Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane Green Wave

In a tough one-point loss to Memphis in last season's American Conference tournament semifinals, the 6-foot-4 Brumbaugh scored 22 points to keep Tulane alive until the final seconds. This season, Brumbaugh -- an all-conference selection in 2024-25 (15.5 PPG, 4.8 APG, 1.6 SPG) -- is the league's top returning scorer.

Top competition: Jordan Riley, East Carolina (14.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG)

Atlantic Coast Conference

Cameron Boozer, Duke Blue Devils

The son of former Duke standout Carlos Boozer will try to establish a legacy of his own as the program hunts for Jon Scheyer's first national championship. Cooper Flagg won the Wooden Award as a freshman last season, and this year, the versatile 6-foot-9 forward and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year will begin the season with the same ambitions.

Top competition: Darrion Williams, NC State (15.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.3 SPG at Texas Tech)

ASUN Conference

Jack Karasinski, Bellarmine Knights

The 6-foot-7 center finished top-10 in ASUN scoring a year ago, including field goal and free throw percentage. Unfortunately, Karasinski's impressive numbers -- 15.4 PPG, 39% from 3 and 77% from the charity stripe -- were not enough to keep Bellarmine out of the basement (the Knights went 5-26). But a rebooted roster led by Karasinski should change the program's fortunes this season.

Top competition: Chris Ashby, Queens (12.7 PPG, 89% FT%, school record 115 3-pointers made)

Atlantic 10 Conference

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis Billikens

Avila is still wearing the goggles. A year after leading Indiana State to the NIT championship game, Avila (17.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.2 SPG) had similar success at St. Louis. He was a second-team all-conference in 2024-25, and if the silky 6-foot-10 center can regain the 3-point stroke he had at Indiana State (39.4% 3P% in 2023-24), he could become the most dominant force in the A-10.

Top competition: Rafael Castro, George Washington (14.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG)

Big East Conference

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's Red Storm

Ejiofor played a critical role in St. John's winning the Big East crown for the first time in 33 years and securing the Big East tournament championship for the first time in 25 years. The 6-foot-9 forward was rewarded with an All-Big East nod (14.7 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 1.4 BPG) to go with the league's most improved honor.

Top competition: Alex Karaban, UConn (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.5 BPG)

Big Sky Conference

Money Williams, Montana Grizzlies

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 13.2 points and made 80% of his free throw attempts last season, but he saved his best for last. In the final month of a season that ended with Montana's first NCAA tournament appearance in six years, Williams averaged 17.1 points per game over six contests. If he carries that momentum into this season, he could end the year with a Big Sky Player of the Year trophy.

Top competition: Terri Miller Jr., Portland State (12.1 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.6 SPG)

Big South Conference

Toyaz Solomon, UNC Asheville Bulldogs

A 6-foot-9 forward, Solomon's prominence is the result of durability: he was the only player on UNC Asheville's roster to start every game last season. After connecting on 61% of his field goal attempts and earning second-team All-Big South honors last season (15.7 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 1.6 BPG), Solomon can build on that effort to fight for player of the year honors.

Top competition: Rob Martin, High Point (14.8 PPG, 4.5 APG, 40% 3P%)

Big 12 Conference

JT Toppin, Texas Tech Red Raiders

A second-team AP All-American last season, Toppin will enter this one as a serious contender for the Wooden Award. He had arguably the most surprising breakout season after transferring from New Mexico to Texas Tech, averaging 18.2 PPG, 9.4 RPG and 1.5 SPG for the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-9 forward withdrew from the NBA draft to help Texas Tech chase its first national title and boost his draft stock.

Top competition: Darryn Peterson, Kansas (No. 2 recruit in SC Next 100; projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's latest 2026 mock draft)

Big Ten Conference

Braden Smith, Purdue Boilermakers

In ESPN's ranking of the 2022 recruiting class, Smith was listed as the 31st-best guard. Fast forward three years, Smith enters this season as the favorite to win the Wooden Award. The 6-foot guard, who earned a spot on the AP All-America team last season, is back after earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors (15.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.2 SPG, 38% 3P%). He could become Purdue's third Wooden Award winner in four years.

Top competition: Donovan Dent, UCLA (20.4 PPG, 6.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 40% 3P% at New Mexico)

Big West Conference

Aidan Mahaney, UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

Mahaney's decision to leave Saint Mary's for UConn following back-to-back All-West Coast Conference seasons did not yield the results he had anticipated. But if the 6-foot-3 guard can put that lackluster 2024-25 showing behind him and once again look like the young star he was in the WCC (13.9 PPG, 81% FT% at Saint Mary's in 2023-24), he could make an immediate splash in his third conference in three years.

Top competition: Jason Fontenet II, UC Santa Barbara (9.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 77% FT%)

Coastal Athletic Association

Colby Duggan, Charleston Cougars

Duggan's 32-point explosion in Campbell's 97-81 loss to North Carolina last season -- he led all scorers and finished 5-for-9 from beyond the arc -- proved that the 6-foot-7 forward can compete against the game's top tier. After that outing, he went on to lead the CAA in scoring (19.9 PPG) before transferring to Charleston.

Top competition: Tyler Tejada, Towson (16.7 PPG, 82% FT%)

Conference USA

Simeon Cottle, Kennesaw State Owls

When the 6-foot-2 guard scored 32 points in a win over New Mexico State in last season's Conference USA tournament, it wasn't a shocker. In fact, it was Cottle's eighth outing with 25 or more points during the 2024-25 campaign. Another strength for Cottle? He has a gift for drawing fouls and making his free throws (87%).

Top competition: Jemel Jones, New Mexico State (18.9 PPG at Cal State Bakersfield)

Horizon League

Tuburu Naivalurua, Oakland Golden Grizzlies

In addition to the 6-foot-8 Australian forward's raw numbers last season (13.9 PPG and 7.1 RPG), the Oakland star was also one of his conference's most efficient players. Naivalurua made 56% of his shots inside the arc and was ranked sixth in the Horizon League among players with a usage rate of 20% or higher, per KenPom.

Top competition: Orlando Lovejoy, Detroit Mercy (16.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Ivy League

Nick Townsend, Yale Bulldogs

The 6-foot-7 forward made an incredible leap from a sophomore reserve to a junior star and All-Ivy League selection last season, proving he's a top contender for the league's player of the year honors. A year ago, the third-generation Ivy League star -- his mother and grandfather both played sports at Harvard -- averaged 15.4 points and made 48% of his 3-point attempts. He could take his game to another level in 2025-26.

Top competition: Brandon Mitchell-Day, Dartmouth (13.6 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Amarri Monroe, Quinnipiac Bobcats

Monroe has been a catalyst for Quinnipiac's 2023-24 and 2024-25 conference titles (18.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 2.3 SPG last season). Rather than bolt for a higher-profile team, however, the 6-foot-7 forward quickly exited the portal and returned for a third year. He'll be a school legend if he can lead the Bobcats to the NCAA tournament for the first time as a Division I program.

Top competition: Justice Shoats, Siena (16.1 PPG, 4.7 APG)

Mid-American Conference

Peter Suder, Miami (OH) RedHawks

The 6-foot-5 wing secured All-MAC honors after helping his squad win 25 games to finish second in the conference standings last year. Suder, who started all of his team's 34 games in 2024-25, connected on 57% of his shots inside the arc and 77% of his free throw attempts, while also compiling averages of 13.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 3.8 APG.

Top competition: Tavari Johnson, Akron (13.0 PPG, 3.8 APG, 39% 3P%)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Ahmad Torrence, Norfolk State Spartans

A year after leading Norfolk State to its first MEAC conference tournament title and NCAA tournament appearance in three years, Robert Jones has reassembled a new team that will be led by Torrence, a three-star recruit. The New York prep standout could have picked a handful of mid-majors, but the 6-foot-5 combo guard chose to compete for a Norfolk State team that has won three of the last five MEAC regular-season titles.

Top competition: Bryce Harris, Howard (16.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 38% from 3P% in 2023-24; suffered a season-ending foot injury and played just seven games in 2024-25)

Missouri Valley Conference

Chase Walker, Illinois State Redbirds

The 6-foot-9 forward earned all-MVC honors last season with a dominant effort: 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG and 60% mark inside the arc. But Walker is in this spot because he finished the 2024-25 campaign with an excellent effort during his team's run to the CBI championship (20.0 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.3 BPG in three games).

Top competition: Johnny Kinziger, Illinois State (14.6 PPG, 39% 3P%)

Mountain West Conference

Mason Falslev, Utah State Aggies

The 6-foot-3 wing helped Utah State finish third in the one of the strongest Mountain West races in recent history as the conference received four bids in last season's NCAA tournament. The anchor of an Aggies squad that finished 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency and won 26 games (15.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.7 APG, 2.3 SPG, 39% 3P%), Falslev could become one of America's best players this season.

Top competition: Elijah Price, Nevada (10.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 1.3 SPG)

Northeast Conference

Malachi Davis, Long Island University Sharks

In his first year with the program after transferring from Arizona State, Davis earned All-NEC honors after averaging 17.7 PPG and 3.2 APG. The 6-foot-4 guard saved his best performance for the end of the season, though: he averaged 19.5 points as his team won seven of its last eight games in 2024-25.

Top competition: Jamal Fuller, Long Island (12.5 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 37% 3P%)

Ohio Valley Conference

KK Robinson, Little Rock Trojans

Entering last season, Robinson (15.8 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.2 SPG in 2023-24) was picked as Blue Ribbon's Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year before a knee injury ended his 2024-25 campaign. This season, the 6-foot guard is back to lead a new roster at Little Rock, which is seeking its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

Top competition: Johnathan Lawson, Little Rock (15.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.6 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 43% 3P%)

Patriot League

Austin Benigni, Navy Midshipmen

His 18 points weren't enough to lead Navy past American in last season's Patriot League tournament title game, but that lopsided 74-52 loss should give the 5-foot-11 guard -- who averaged 18.8 PPG and 4.3 APG -- motivation to push his squad to compete for the program's first conference tournament championship and NCAA tournament appearance since 1998.

Top competition: Kyrone Alexander, Boston University (12.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.2 SPG)

Southeastern Conference

Otega Oweh averaged 16.2 points per game for Kentucky in 2024-25. Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Otega Oweh, Kentucky Wildcats

The brother of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh, the 6-foot-5 guard could become the family's brightest star if he earns an All-America nod, competes for the Wooden Award and leads Kentucky to the Final Four after a decadelong drought for the program. For Oweh, the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year, all of those goals seem attainable. He's on a shortlist of the best players in the country in 2025-26.

Top competition: Alex Condon, Florida (10.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG)

Southern Conference

Rickey Bradley Jr., VMI Keydets

Bradley is one of the rare players in college basketball who left a school, transferred to another program (Georgia State), then returned to his original program. The 6-foot-2 guard made the most of that homecoming when he earned third-team All-Southern Conference honors (16.3 PPG, 37% 3P%) and led his team to the conference tournament semifinals, where the Keydets lost to Wofford.

Top competition: Billy Smith, Chattanooga (14.0 PPG, 39% 3P%, 95% FT% at Bellarmine)

Southland Conference

Javohn Garcia, McNeese Cowboys

Garcia, the reigning Southland Player of the Year who led his team to the second round of the NCAA tournament, was the perfect candidate to make a move in the portal. But even with Will Wade's departure for NC State, Garcia (12.6 PPG, 81% FT%) stayed at McNeese State, where the 6-foot-2 guard can tack onto a remarkable 2024-25 season.

Top competition: Jakevion Buckley, New Orleans (14.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.8 SPG at Southeastern Louisiana)

Summit League

Isaac Bruns, South Dakota Coyotes

The 6-foot-4 guard made a leap of more than eight points per game between his freshman and sophomore season at South Dakota (14.6 PPG in 2024-25). That jump helped him earn All-Summit League honorable mention honors last season. This season, he can compete for player of the year if the 6-foot-4 guard can once again connect on 56% of his shots inside the arc and 85% of his shots from the charity stripe.

Top competition: Nolan Minnessale, St. Thomas-Minnesota (11.2 PPG, 1.2 SPG, 63% 2P%)

Sun Belt Conference

Robert Davis Jr., Old Dominion Monarchs

Davis is a volume shooter who led the Sun Belt in minutes played (nearly 36 per game) and launched more 3-pointers than any player in America (348). The 6-foot-6 guard's next challenge is to become more efficient (15.6 PPG, 84% FT%, 38% 2%, 33% 3P%). If he can do that this year, he can be a more dominant force in the conference.

Top competition: Jalen Speer, Marshall (10.8 PPG, 81% FT%)

Southwestern Athletic Conference

Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State Tigers

The impact of the 5-foot-10 guard on former NBA standout Mo Williams' team was evident last season. Although Jackson State played a challenging nonconference schedule with matchups against Houston, Xavier, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Iowa State, the Tigers finished 16-8 when Ruffin (15.7 PPG, 4.2 APG) -- who returned from a season-ending injury the previous year -- was on the court.

Top competition: Michael Jacobs, Southern (11.3 PPG, 2.8 APG)

Western Athletic Conference

Dominique Daniels Jr., California Baptist Lancers

Last season, the 5-foot-10 guard scored at least 21 points in 11 games, a stretch that helped him earn All-WAC honors. He also finished with an average of 19.6 PPG, a tie for 27th place nationally with John Tonje, who was a second-team AP All-American at Wisconsin. Daniels' 3.1 assists per game showed his unselfish approach to the game, too.

Top competition: Kendal Coleman, California Baptist (11.2 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 37% 3P%)

West Coast Conference

Graham Ike, Gonzaga Bulldogs

Surprise, surprise: Mark Few has another squad strong enough to potentially end the season with the program's first national championship. The return of Ike (17.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG) gives the Bulldogs another star who should keep them alive deep into March. The 6-foot-9 forward earned All-WCC honors last year and is one of the most complete players (62% 2%, 81% FT%) in America.

Top competition: Paulius Murauskas, Saint Mary's (12.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 74% FT%)