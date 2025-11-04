Open Extended Reactions

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina newcomer Luka Bogavac had his school eligibility issue resolved and was cleared to play for the No. 25 Tar Heels against Central Arkansas shortly before the teams' opener on Monday night.

The 22-year-old Bogavac, a 6-goot-6 guard from Montenegro, had been cleared by the NCAA and was still sorting through a school-level eligibility issue that was resolved and announced less than an hour before tipoff.

Bogavac was the game's first substitute, entering with 16:12 remaining in the first half. He was greeted by a large ovation.

Recruiting rankings listed Bogavac among the top 10 incoming international players for the 2025-26 season.

Bogavac played in 55 games over the past two seasons in the Adriatic Basketball Association. Considered a perimeter threat, he had multiple 3-point baskets in 16 of his 29 games during the 2024-25 season.

North Carolina spokesman Steve Kirschner also said before the game that Bogavac wouldn't be available for postgame interviews.

North Carolina is home again Friday night against 19th-ranked Kansas.