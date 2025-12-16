The USC and Brown men's basketball teams have mutually agreed to cancel their nonconference game that was scheduled to be played Sunday in Los Angeles.

The decision comes after a shooting Saturday in which two students were killed and nine others were wounded on Brown's campus in Providence, Rhode Island. The search for the assailant continued into Tuesday.

"The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence," USC said in a statement.

Brown's next scheduled game is Dec. 31.

The Trojans will face a different opponent on Sunday in Galen Center. More information will be released soon, the school said.