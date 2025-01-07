Seth Greenberg and Tom Crean make their picks for the Wooden Award. (0:44)

Auburn's Johni Broome and Duke's Cooper Flagg anchor the Wooden Award midseason top-25 list released Tuesday.

Broome (18.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.7 BPG), who has led Auburn to a 13-1 record, and Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, have been considered as the early-season favorites to win the award.

But the midseason top-25 list also features multiple key players who have made a case for inclusion. Kam Jones, a star at Marquette, is clearly one of the best players in the country. Kansas standout Hunter Dickinson, an All-American center a year ago, has improved in multiple areas this season.

And two transfers from the Volunteer State have also played their way onto the list. Tennessee's Chaz Lanier and Memphis' PJ Haggerty have led their respective teams to surprising starts in 2024-25.

Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are the other freshmen, along with Flagg, who made the list.

But a few talented players missed the cut.

West Virginia's Javon Small (19.5 PPG), Michigan's Danny Wolf (12.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG) and St. John's RJ Luis Jr. (16.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG) have had strong campaigns for teams with NCAA tournament aspirations.

While the midseason list is an important snapshot of the Wooden Award race, it is not the final one. The players who are not included on the midseason list can still make the final ballot.

During the 2012-13 season, Victor Oladipo -- then, an Indiana star -- did not make the midseason list but finished second in the final vote to Michigan's Trey Burke.

The Wooden Award Midseason Top 25:

AC Bailey, Rutgers

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Eric Dixon, Villanova

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

PJ Haggerty, Memphis

Dylan Harper, Rutgers

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

Tre Johnson, Texas

Kam Jones, Marquette

Ryan Kalbrenner, Creighton

Alex Karaban, UConn

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Derik Queen, Maryland

Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

Mark Sears, Alabama

Braden Smith, Purdue

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M