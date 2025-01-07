        <
        >

          Johni Broome, Cooper Flagg featured on Wooden Award top 25

          play
          Who is the front-runner for the Wooden Award? (0:44)

          Seth Greenberg and Tom Crean make their picks for the Wooden Award. (0:44)

          • Myron Medcalf, ESPN Staff WriterJan 7, 2025, 11:45 PM
            Close
            • Covers college basketball
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato
            Follow on X

          Auburn's Johni Broome and Duke's Cooper Flagg anchor the Wooden Award midseason top-25 list released Tuesday.

          Broome (18.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.7 BPG), who has led Auburn to a 13-1 record, and Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, have been considered as the early-season favorites to win the award.

          But the midseason top-25 list also features multiple key players who have made a case for inclusion. Kam Jones, a star at Marquette, is clearly one of the best players in the country. Kansas standout Hunter Dickinson, an All-American center a year ago, has improved in multiple areas this season.

          And two transfers from the Volunteer State have also played their way onto the list. Tennessee's Chaz Lanier and Memphis' PJ Haggerty have led their respective teams to surprising starts in 2024-25.

          Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen are the other freshmen, along with Flagg, who made the list.

          But a few talented players missed the cut.

          West Virginia's Javon Small (19.5 PPG), Michigan's Danny Wolf (12.5 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG) and St. John's RJ Luis Jr. (16.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG) have had strong campaigns for teams with NCAA tournament aspirations.

          While the midseason list is an important snapshot of the Wooden Award race, it is not the final one. The players who are not included on the midseason list can still make the final ballot.

          During the 2012-13 season, Victor Oladipo -- then, an Indiana star -- did not make the midseason list but finished second in the final vote to Michigan's Trey Burke.

          The Wooden Award Midseason Top 25:

          AC Bailey, Rutgers

          Johni Broome, Auburn

          Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

          RJ Davis, North Carolina

          Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

          Eric Dixon, Villanova

          Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

          Cooper Flagg, Duke

          Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State

          PJ Haggerty, Memphis

          Dylan Harper, Rutgers

          Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

          Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

          Tre Johnson, Texas

          Kam Jones, Marquette

          Ryan Kalbrenner, Creighton

          Alex Karaban, UConn

          Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

          Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

          Derik Queen, Maryland

          Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

          Mark Sears, Alabama

          Braden Smith, Purdue

          Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M