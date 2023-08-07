With the MLB trade deadline behind us, now is a good time to look ahead to what this offseason's free agent class has to offer. Spoiler alert: It's mostly pitching, highlighted by one ace -- who also happens to lead the major leagues in home runs.

There has been a lot of ink spilled (some by me, with the help of 26 industry insiders) about the upcoming free agency of Shohei Ohtani. I think he is the most important free agent in North American sports since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach, so it's warranted.

While Ohtani is the name everyone will be watching, he's not the only free agent who is likely to command a nine-figure contract this offseason. Here are the top 10 upcoming free agents as of right now, along with another group of players who have a chance to play themselves into hefty paydays over the final two months of the regular season.