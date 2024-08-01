Open Extended Reactions

This year's MLB trade deadline featured a late, record-breaking flurry of activity, sending prospects to new teams in the final days and hours before 6 p.m. ET arrived on Tuesday.

By now you probably have formed an opinion of the MLB veterans headed to new teams, but it's much more difficult to figure out what to make of the minor leaguers who have moved.

Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's our ranking of every notable prospect who was dealt during July sorted by tiers using my Future Value grades so you can see where they slot in an MLB top 100 list or your team's farm system ranking.