Open Extended Reactions

There are few more satisfying feelings than the newness of spring training. Every team, no matter its circumstance, has a reason to feel rejuvenated. Every fan base, no matter how beleaguered, has something to cling to.

With that in mind, we reached out to sources throughout Major League Baseball to identify one player to watch for every team this spring in Arizona and Florida -- and we came up with quite the eclectic mix.

There are superstars in new homes, difference-makers coming off injury, talented prospects looking to emerge and unheralded players you really need to know about. All of them -- with the exception of one uncomfortable situation in St. Louis, perhaps -- embody what spring training is about: Hope.