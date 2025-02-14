        <
          MLB spring training 2025: One player to watch on every team

          Jasson Domínguez will be a big part of the Yankees' replacing Juan Soto this season. Here's who we're paying attention to as players report to spring training. J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images
          • Alden GonzalezFeb 14, 2025, 12:00 PM
          There are few more satisfying feelings than the newness of spring training. Every team, no matter its circumstance, has a reason to feel rejuvenated. Every fan base, no matter how beleaguered, has something to cling to.

          With that in mind, we reached out to sources throughout Major League Baseball to identify one player to watch for every team this spring in Arizona and Florida -- and we came up with quite the eclectic mix.

          There are superstars in new homes, difference-makers coming off injury, talented prospects looking to emerge and unheralded players you really need to know about. All of them -- with the exception of one uncomfortable situation in St. Louis, perhaps -- embody what spring training is about: Hope.