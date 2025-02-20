Open Extended Reactions

Spring training games begin Thursday, and our MLB insiders are ready to break down the biggest questions, latest news and notable early buzz across the industry.

Which player has the most on the line in 2025? Which position battles will shape the season? Which rookies should be on your fantasy baseball radar? And which team is most likely to rock baseball with a spring blockbuster trade? Here's the latest intel our experts are hearing as Jeff Passan, Buster Olney, Jorge Castillo, Alden Gonzalez, Kiley McDaniel and Jesse Rogers empty their notebooks on the topics that have baseball insiders talking.