The Seattle Mariners will be without utility infielder Dylan Moore to start the regular season due to an oblique strain.

Moore had an MRI that revealed a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique, the team said Friday. Moore is expected to be shut down for at least a few weeks before ramping up his baseball activity again.

Moore was slated to make his spring training debut on Thursday but was a late scratch from the lineup after straining the oblique while taking some swings in the morning. Moore had been slowly brought along during spring training after undergoing core muscle surgery in the offseason.

Moore was expected to have a larger role for Seattle this season, serving as a regular backup for Kolten Wong at second base and J.P. Crawford at shortstop, particularly against left-handed pitching.

He hit .224 with six homers and 24 RBIs last season while playing seven different positions.