ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers rookie starter Jack Leiter took a couple of "hits" before getting his first big league victory.

Leiter got hit on the head by a ball while in the outfield during batting practice on Opening Day. Then when starting in the second game Friday night, he got thumped again -- this time by a ball tossed at him when he looked down, which struck him in a more sensitive spot below his waist.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he hopes Leiter comes away with a much better memory after a 4-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

"That he can win up here, that's what I hope he takes from this game. He's a major league pitcher, and he can win ballgames up here," Bochy said. "He can get through a tough lineup, which they have. And you know, that should really do a lot for his confidence, with what he did tonight."

Leiter got the win after allowing only one run over five innings. The 24-year-old right-hander struck out four, walked one and allowed five singles. The second overall pick in the 2021 amateur draft and son of former big leaguer Al Leiter made his big league debut last season, going 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA in nine games (six starts).

"Honestly, just winning's nice," Leiter responded when asked if a burden had been lifted.

After Leiter got done throwing in the outfield before Thursday's game, a ball hit by teammate Josh Jung struck him on the head.

"That was a memorable Opening Day, probably not for the right reason," Leiter said with a grin.

In the second inning of his season debut, after Leiter made his first Opening Day roster, Boston had a couple of runners on base in the second inning following a walk when catcher Jonah Heim went out to talk with him.

As Heim approached the mound, he tossed the ball at the same time Leiter put his head down.

"Hey, it made him laugh," Heim said.

"Just tough timing, honestly," Leiter said. "I guess he thought I was looking, but I thought he wasn't going to throw the ball at that point."

After the batterymates shared a laugh, Leiter got out of the inning without allowing a run. He got help from Wyatt Langford's running and lunging catch of Connor Wong's liner to deep left.

Heim hit two solo homers, the second coming in the bottom of the fifth for a 2-1 lead after Leiter had thrown the last of his 82 pitches. Five Texas relievers then finished off the victory with four scoreless innings.

"This was his day. ... That was really fun to watch," Leiter said of Heim.

"It's good to get Jack a win. Good stuff," Bochy said. "Just a great job, keeping his poise out there, and I'm sure the nerves were going on his first start out there."