PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has a sprained knee and ankle and will be reevaluated on a week-to-week basis, general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Saturday.

"He woke up and had a little knee pain," Eppler said. "So, we ended up doing an MRI on both his right ankle and his right knee."

Nimmo was trying to break up a double play at second base on Friday but slid awkwardly into the bag. He stayed down for a few moments before limping off the field with medical personnel.

Eppler termed the sprains "low-grade" and sounded optimistic about Nimmo's road back.

"Everything, structurally, looks sound," Eppler said. "So, he's in a week-to-week situation right now, and we've got some time before Opening Day, so we'll continue to watch him, and we'll probably get an update on him about a week from now."

Nimmo hit .274 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs last season, helping the Mets return to the postseason.

It's been a tough injury week for the Mets. Closer Edwin Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico's victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

