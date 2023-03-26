Detroit Tigers third baseman Tyler Nevin and right-hander Michael Lorenzen will begin the season on the injured list, manager A.J. Hinch said Sunday.

Nevin has a left oblique strain and Lorenzen a left groin strain. Detroit opens the season Thursday at Tampa Bay.

"He will open up on a rehab assignment if all goes well this week," Hinch said of Nevin, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Both players joined the Tigers in December. Lorenzen signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal in free agency, and Nevin was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.

Nevin, 25, batted .197 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 58 games with the Orioles last season. Lorenzen, 31, was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts for the Los Angeles Angels.