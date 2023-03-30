CHICAGO -- Cubs starter Marcus Stroman was called for a pitch clock violation during the third inning of Chicago's opener Thursday against Milwaukee, making him the first player to be penalized under the new rule during a regular-season game.

Stroman took his place in baseball's history book for this oddity when he took too long to deliver a 1-2 pitch to the Brewers' Christian Yelich. Stroman was checking on the Brewers' Brice Turang, who was on second base, and the clock expired just before Stroman delivered a pitch from the stretch.

Joining Stroman in the history book will be home plate umpire Ron Kulpa, who emphatically pointed to the pitch clock and shouted out the violation. Yelich took advantage of the free ball two pitches later by drawing a walk. The Brewers did not score in the inning.

Under the new rules, pitchers have 15 seconds to deliver a pitch with the bases empty and 20 seconds if a runner is on base. The penalty for a pitcher running out of time is a ball.