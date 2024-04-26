Take a look at some numbers showing the Marlins' injury struggles as pitcher Jesus Luzardo is scratched from a start with elbow discomfort. (0:57)

The Miami Marlins scratched left-hander Jesus Luzardo from Friday's scheduled start because of elbow discomfort.

The team said Luzardo, 26, will undergo further testing.

In his place, right-hander Anthony Maldonado is scheduled to make his major league debut when the Marlins open a four-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Maldonado, 26, was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville, where he has gone 11-3 with a 1.84 ERA across 78⅓ innings pitched over three seasons.

Luzardo has struggled through five starts this season, going 0-2 with a 6.58 ERA. He has struck out 27 batters, walked 13 and allowed five home runs in 26 innings of work.

He owns a career record of 23-30 with a 4.32 ERA in 98 games (82 starts) with the Oakland A's (2019-21) and Marlins.

Luzardo is the latest Marlins starting pitcher to be slowed by injury. Left-hander A.J. Puk went on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left shoulder fatigue. Meanwhile, Sandy Alcantara and Eury Perez are both recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Braxton Garrett is out with left shoulder impingement.

