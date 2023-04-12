Minnesota Twins infielder Kyle Farmer left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit in the face by a pitch.

Farmer was struck just below the helmet flap in the fourth inning by a 92 mph fastball from White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito, who was visibly upset as the Twins shortstop went to the ground in a heap.

Farmer was tended to by Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and a team trainer before walking slowly to the clubhouse with a towel covering the side of his head.

The Twins have not officially announced the nature of Farmer's injury. He was replaced by Willi Castro.

Farmer, 32, is batting .226 with one home run and five RBIs in 11 games this season, his first with the Twins.