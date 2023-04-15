Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Jeffrey Springs will miss at least two months after leaving his start Thursday night with inflammation in his pitching arm, a source confirmed to ESPN's Buster Olney on Friday.

Springs left in the fourth inning of Tampa Bay's 13-0 victory against the Red Sox with what the Rays announced as "left arm ulnar neuritis," which is inflammation of the ulnar nerve that causes numbness or weakness in the hand.

He was set to undergo imaging and visit with doctors Friday morning, but Cash said the Rays remained hopeful that Springs only has nerve irritation.

Springs, 30, was off to an outstanding start, posting a 0.56 ERA over his first three starts, with 24 strikeouts in 16 innings.

A former 30th-round draft selection of the Rangers, Springs spent parts of three seasons with Texas and Boston before joining the Rays in 2021. He blossomed in his first season as a full-time starting pitcher last year, when he went 9-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 144 strikeouts over 135 1/3 innings.

Springs' return timetable was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.