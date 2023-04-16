BOSTON -- The Red Sox bullpen appears to be taking another hit.

Right-hander Chris Martin is likely headed to the injured list after getting imaging on a sore biceps and shoulder, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Cora said the team is expecting another pitcher to be at Fenway soon for the Red Sox's series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Boston's bullpen ranks second in baseball with 64 reliever innings, behind only the Oakland Athletics. The group is already dealing with health issues, with Joely Rodriguez and Zack Kelly already on the 15-day injured list.