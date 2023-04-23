Los Angeles Angels rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe has a torn labrum in his left shoulder and is expected to be sidelined for four to six months, manager Phil Nevin told reporters Sunday.

The Angels had put O'Hoppe on the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Hoppe, who bats and throws right-handed, first injured his left shoulder on a swing Monday in Boston. He injured it again while hitting a single Thursday in the ninth inning of the Angels' road loss to the Yankees. O'Hoppe said Thursday that he "felt a pop come out the back."

The 23-year-old prospect seized the Angels' starting job behind the plate out of spring training while Max Stassi is away from the team with a hip injury and a family emergency. O'Hoppe is batting .283 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 16 games.

The Angels acquired O'Hoppe from Philadelphia near the trade deadline last season for outfielder Brandon Marsh.

Veterans Chad Wallach and Matt Thaiss are now likely to split duties at catcher for the Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.