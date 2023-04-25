The New York Mets placed right-hander Edwin Uceta on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of a left ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Sunday. In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled RHP Jose Butto from Triple-A Syracuse.

Butto will start Tuesday night's game against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Uceta, 25, is coming off his first appearance of the season -- a three-inning outing Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. He struck out three and walked two without allowing a run or a hit.

Butto, 25, made one spot start for the Mets earlier this season, throwing five innings of one-run ball against Oakland on April 16. He struck out two, gave up five hits and walked four.