Astros starter Luis Garcia calls a meeting on the mound after throwing a pitch and is taken out of the game with an injury in the first inning. (0:36)

The Houston Astros placed right-handed starting pitcher Jose Urquidy on the 15-day injured list Monday because of right shoulder discomfort, then saw fellow right-handed starter Luis Garcia exit Monday night's game with right elbow discomfort.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Urquidy has inflammation in his shoulder and will be shut down indefinitely, while Garcia is set for an MRI on Tuesday.

Urquidy left Sunday night's start against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies after 5 1/3 innings with soreness in his throwing shoulder. He picked up the win in a 4-3 Astros victory after yielding two runs (both solo homers) and three hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Garcia left Monday night's 7-3 win against the visiting San Francisco Giants after throwing just eight pitches.

He allowed a leadoff single to LaMonte Wade Jr. and had thrown six pitches to Thairo Estrada when he stopped and motioned for catcher Martin Maldonado to come to the mound. Maldonado spoke to Garcia before signaling for a trainer. He and manager Dusty Baker came to the mound and spoke with the right-hander for a couple of minutes before escorting him off the field.

Garcia looked to be in pain and shook his right arm a bit as he walked off.

He said afterward that his elbow started hurting on his fifth pitch and that after the eighth he realized he needed to leave the game.

Right-hander Brandon Bielak was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy's roster spot. He took over after Garcia's exit with the count at 2-2 on Estrada and struck him out.

Urquidy, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts this season. In five major league campaigns, all with Houston, he is 26-15 with a 3.85 ERA, 304 strikeouts and 82 walks over 69 games (66 starts).

Garcia, 26, is also 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in six starts this season. In four major league seasons with the Astros, he is 28-19 with a 3.53 ERA, 364 strikeouts and 112 walks over 68 games (62 starts).

Bielak, 27, has appeared in six games out of the bullpen for the Astros this season and sports a 4.50 ERA. In parts of three seasons with Houston, he is 6-7 with a 5.15 ERA and one save over 45 games (eight starts).

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.